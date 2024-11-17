Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

