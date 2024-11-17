Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
IUS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $50.71. 39,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
