Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IUS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $50.71. 39,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,410,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,384 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

