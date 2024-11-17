Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 82,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

