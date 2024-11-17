Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Investors Title Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITIC opened at $271.60 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $283.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10.
Investors Title Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $14.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.30%. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
