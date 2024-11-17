iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.