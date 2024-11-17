iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Boosted by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,113,000 after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 602,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

