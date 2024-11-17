iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $588.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.19 and a 12 month high of $603.09. The stock has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

