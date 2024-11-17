iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $165,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $588.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.19 and a 12 month high of $603.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average is $555.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

