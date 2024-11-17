iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,756 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

