iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth $1,174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $46.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.