iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,479. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
