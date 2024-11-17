iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,479. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.