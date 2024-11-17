Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $105.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

