Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

