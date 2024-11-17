Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,702 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $347,759.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,476.52. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $407,047.95.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

