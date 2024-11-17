Jeremy Wacksman Sells 9,136 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $668,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,169,125.24. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $9,813,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

