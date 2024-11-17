Kalpana Raina Sells 18,795 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,324.79. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of Information Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,286.15.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

