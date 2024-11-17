Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (KBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 15th

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.