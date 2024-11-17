KBC Group NV Buys 19,108 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PSX opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

