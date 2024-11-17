KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after buying an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after buying an additional 128,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

