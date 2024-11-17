KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average of $324.19. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

