Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.84 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.38). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.28), with a volume of 39,676 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.29) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

About Kenmare Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.90. The firm has a market cap of £303.38 million, a P/E ratio of 492.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.