Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 17,369 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 267.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.