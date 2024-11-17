KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,077 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 517,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 143,309 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 91.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 87,881 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

