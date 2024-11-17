Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 568,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,269.44. This trade represents a 52.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,065 shares of company stock valued at $356,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.