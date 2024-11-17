Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.
Legendary Investments Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legendary Investments
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.