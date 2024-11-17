Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lifeway Foods stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 291,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
