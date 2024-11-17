Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lifeway Foods

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,482.95. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 291,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

