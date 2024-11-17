Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 689,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Limbach Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $92.09. 125,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $98.36.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,580. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,272 shares of company stock worth $1,188,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 34.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

