Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $120,093.78 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $120,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 867,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,906.62. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.5 %

LINC stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $478.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LINC

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.