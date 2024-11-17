Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 13,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 31,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Lithium Chile Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
About Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Chile
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.