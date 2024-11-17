Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 13,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 31,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Lithium Chile Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

