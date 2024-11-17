LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

LPSN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,725.98. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,984.20. This trade represents a 22.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

