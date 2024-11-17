London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $34.07. 939,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 239,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

