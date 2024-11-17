Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $269.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

