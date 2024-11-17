LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

