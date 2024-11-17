MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.13. 15,279,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,957,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

MARA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,546. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MARA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

