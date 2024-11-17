Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

