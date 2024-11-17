Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 567,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,048,000 after buying an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,370 shares of company stock worth $97,749,218. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $395.55 and a 52 week high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

