Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Stock Price

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEOV opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. NeoVolta has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.11.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%.
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
