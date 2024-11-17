Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Metallic Minerals Stock Up 6.1 %
MMG stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.
About Metallic Minerals
