Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 6.1 %

MMG stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

Get Metallic Minerals alerts:

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.