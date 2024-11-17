Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $279.28 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

