Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

