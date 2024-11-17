MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
