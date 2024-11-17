Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

