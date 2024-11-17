Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.31 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

