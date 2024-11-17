Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 194,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,216,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.