Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37,282 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,282 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290,464 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,083,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,610,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter.

PWV stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

