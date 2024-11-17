Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 44,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 22.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.

