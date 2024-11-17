Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 1,624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.6 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

About Mitsui Fudosan

See Also

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

