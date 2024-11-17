Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 1,624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.6 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.
About Mitsui Fudosan
