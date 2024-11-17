Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

TRU stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

