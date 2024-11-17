Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $175.15 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.