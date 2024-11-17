Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.84% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,094.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

